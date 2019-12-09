Experience The League Club’s second annual fundraising luncheon, “Naples Tables, Celebrate 2020 with Panache!” on March 2, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort. Guests will enjoy a spectacular showcase of more than 50 elegant and whimsical tabletop designs and meet award-winning local and national designers, floral experts and other creative retailers.

Following a delicious luncheon created by The Ritz-Carlton chefs, designers and tastemakers, Alex Papachristidis and Susanna Salk, will exchange lively banter on the art of entertaining guests. They will share personal tips, pictures and stories.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.