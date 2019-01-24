Naples Tables Luncheon

Experience a new-to-Naples fundraising luncheon, “Naples Tables” on March 11 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort. Guests will enjoy a spectacular showcase of sixty uniquely designed tables and meet award-winning local and national designers, floral experts and other creative retailers.

Following a delicious “Southern-themed” luncheon created by The Ritz-Carlton chefs, the highly entertaining James Farmer will share his anecdotes with wit and style. Farmer, a floral and interior designer, professional gardener, author of eight books, lifestyle expert, and all-around Southern charmer is a frequent guest on television and radio. His work has been published in Southern Living, House Beautiful, Traditional Home, Southern Lady, Country Living, and Flower.

