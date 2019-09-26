Parties Naples Therapeutic Riding Center By Site Staff - September 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Lee Pinto with Maggie Lea Haven Auction tent Dick and Wilma Proctor Michelle and Matt Vacondios, Andrea DeBenedictis, Jason and Kelly Bartlett, Pat and Lauren Fox Dexter Misty Gaynor with Taurus Missy Lamont, Trista Meister Thelma Lyon, Lauren Fox, Courtney Strong T.J. Meister, Matt Lamont Lee Pinto, Alicia Davis, Kim Raiser, Colleen and Josh Cornwall, Missy Lamont What: Kentucky Derby Party Supports: Therapeutic horseback riding and other equine-facilitated group services for children and adults with special needs Where: Naples Therapeutic Riding Center, Naples Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments