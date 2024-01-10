The Naples Boat Show, the largest recreational show in the Naples-Marco area, takes place from January 18 to 21. View boats on land at Sugden Regional Park and in the water at the Naples City Dock; complimentary shuttle service between the locations is available. The show will feature displays by marinas, boat dealers, and other marine-related businesses. The Naples Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County, a nonprofit organization focused on the responsible growth of the marine industry. Admission is $15; under 13, free.
Naples to Transform Into Boater’s Paradise
