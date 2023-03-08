Naples Woman’s Club Explores Local Flavors

The Naples Woman’s Club invites you to explore fare from some of the area’s finest chefs with “A New Culinary Adventure, Exploring the Flavors of Naples,” a series of gastronomic demonstrations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 22 in the ballroom adjacent to Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in North Naples. More than 10 chefs will present bite-size servings of a luncheon category: salad, a main dish, or dessert, plus wine. The selections range from Italian to French and Indian. Guests move from booth to booth to visit with the chefs and savor the offerings.

For the past two years, culinary adventure luncheons presented by the Naples Woman’s Club generated more than $150,000 in grants to help those who face food insecurity and homelessness. This year’s culinary adventure, taking place under one roof and on the same day, will provide funding for grants to those agencies that continue to help in addressing these most basic of human concerns. Ticket prices range from $175 to $250.

