Parties Naples Yacht Club By Site Staff - February 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Lely High School JROTC students Heidy Betancourt, Fabiola Lopez, Franco Pero, Laura Velasquez, and Michael Prainito with Jim Lozelle Paul and Brooke Selvidio, Tom and Nancy Garlick, Jamie Garrett, Courtney Ott Chris AND Bill Barnett, Kevin and Pat Rambosk Jim and Gail Lozelle Johnathan Grabill, Susan Gohl Denny Glass, Toni and Charlie Mueller, Tanya Glass Steve Miller, Joe McClanathan, Jill Miller, Robin McClanathan Sandy and Rusty Overton WHAT: Seventy-Third Annual Fleet Review and Commissioning Ceremony CELEBRATES: The club’s anniversary and the grand opening of its clubhouse WHERE: Naples Yacht Club Facebook Comments
Facebook Comments