1. Q: Why must my national organization pay the out-of-market fee when we have a local office and/or hold an event in Collier County or Lee County?

A: Although your organization has a local presence, you must pay the out-of-market fee if the funds raised by your event leave Collier County or Lee County.

2. Q: Can I pay for the listing by check?

A: We strongly discourage paying by check, but if it is your only viable payment method, please contact Marjorie Leiva at mleiva@palmbeachmediagroup.com to arrange.

3. Q: I’m having a problem with the website, and I can’t submit my event. What do I do?

A: Please contact Marjorie Leiva at mleiva@palmbeachmediagroup.com with any issues regarding the submission form on our website.

4. Q: My credit card won’t go through. What’s wrong?

A: Please contact Marjorie Leiva at mleiva@palmbeachmediagroup.com with any issues regarding payment.

5. Q: My organization is still confirming the date and/or location of our event. Can I still submit the event?

A: No, you must have confirmed the event’s name, date, and location before submitting.

6. Q: My organization is still confirming the event’s theme/guest speaker/chairs. Can I still submit the event?

A: Yes, as long you can confirm this information with the editor, Anna Bjorlin at arbjorin@gmail.com by the July 26 deadline. Please make a note in the appropriate field that this information is TBD.

7. Q: I have a lot of information/sponsors/chairs to mention in my listing. Can you fit all of this?

A: We do our best to accommodate all of the information provided, however the listing must fit into the allotted 1/3 page size. If the copy runs over, we will have to shorten it.

8. Q: I already submitted my listing, but I have a change, an update, or additional information I need to have added in. How do I update it?

A: Please send any changes, updates, or additional information that you need added to your listing to the editor, Anna Bjorlin at arbjorlin@gmail.com by the July 26 deadline. After the deadline passes, we cannot promise that we will be able to fit any changes that significantly alter the length of the listing.

9. Q: How will I know that my listing has been accepted?

A: You will receive a confirmation email after submitting your event. In the rare case that we are forced to cut your listing, you will be notified. Otherwise, a proof of your listing will be available to review in early September.

10. Q: Why was this change made in the copy that I submitted for my listing?

A: We edit the listings to comply with our internal Style Guide and the rules of grammar.

11. Q: Can I add a new category in my listing?

A: No. For consistency purposes, all of the information that appears in the listing must fall under the fields provided on the submission form.

12. Q: Can I select where my listing will appear in the layout?

A: No. The listings are arranged alphabetically.

13. Q: In addition to my listing, how can I place an ad in the Naples Charity Register?

A: Please contact our Publisher, Kaleigh Grover at kgrover@naplesillustrated.com for rates and information.

14. Q: How can I receive copies of the Naples Charity Register?

A: Each organization will receive one complimentary copy, which will be mailed to the address listed on the submission form. For rates on additional copies, please contact Marjorie Leiva at mleiva@palmbeachmediagroup.com to arrange.