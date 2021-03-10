Neighborhood Health Clinic Expansion Continues

The latest addition, the Van Domelen Education & Wellness Building, is expected to be complete this fall

The Neighborhood Health Clinic unveiled the expanded Armstrong Medical Building and broke ground on the final phase of its $12.8 million, three-year expansion project.

The ceremony took place on February 18 at the clinic’s 12th Street North campus, where the Van Domelen Education & Wellness Building will soon begin to rise. When the building is completed later this year, the expanded campus will feature more than 33,700 square feet of space dedicated to meeting the comprehensive dental and medical needs of working but uninsured Collier County residents. The focus of this building is classrooms, a teaching kitchen, and meeting space for programs such as smoking cessation, diabetes management, healthy lifestyles, and social services.

The Armstrong Medical Building is providing expanded patient care in a range of specialties including cardiology, neurology, hepatology, urology, dentistry, and dermatology. It was expanded by 8,000 square feet on the first floor and a second floor was added.

The Neighborhood Health Clinic opened in 1999 and now serves 11,000 patients annually. It has 300 volunteer medical and dental professionals. The upgrades and expansion began in 2017 with the renovation of its existing clinic, followed by the Armstrong Medical Building. The clinic is planning a community open house to showcase the new facilities in the fall when the Van Domelen Education & Wellness Building is scheduled for completion. The continuum clinic has evolved “to meet the diverse needs of Collier County,” concludes CEO Leslie Lascheid, whose parents founded the clinic.

To learn more about the clinic and the expansion: 239-261-6600 or Neighborhood Health Clinic.