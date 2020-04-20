Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Believe it or not, the news isn’t all bad: In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, local restaurants are pitching in to help first responders and neighbors in need. Here are some examples:

Sails Restaurant on Fifth Ave. South has teamed up with William Raveis Real Estate to donate 3,500 meals to workers at NCH Baker Hospital. The restaurant is delivering 150 meals each week to a different floor of the hospital and will continue until their goal is met. The effort not only provides moral support to doctors and nurses on the front, lines, but it keeps restaurant workers employed and busy during the crisis. Veljko Pavicevic, co-owner of Sails, is working on a plan to provide meals to unemployed restaurant workers.

Bill’s Café, a neighborhood institution in Naples for decades, is donating 100 of owner Bill Salley’s breakfast sandwiches to NCH employees each Monday through Friday, with a goal of supplying 2,000 sandwiches to health care workers.

Vineyards Country Club recently delivered lunch for 150 employees at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples.

Primo Hoagies has given more than 300 lunches to local fire departments and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, as well as to NCH Baker.

The Moorings Golf & Country Club has also donated 200 meals to NCH Baker.

Sicilia Restaurant has partnered with The Isles of Collier Preserve to feed employees at Physicians Region each Friday with Italian dinners and desserts.

The Naples Soap Company is also stepping up to provide “comfort kits” to local health care workers. While the edibles are limited to things like chocolate and honey, the kits contain indispensable items such as soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and toothpaste.

The best part of these generous acts is that these are only the ones we know about: Throughout the community, there are countless examples of neighbors going out of their way to help neighbors.