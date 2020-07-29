Nesting In Naples: The Podcast

Local interior designer Vera Jaye launched the podcast to share insightful lifestyle tips for homeowners on the Paradise Coast.

Local interior designer Vera Jaye launched a podcast called Nesting In Naples in July to share insightful lifestyle tips for people who are moving to–and living in–Naples.

To kick off her new endeavor, the owner of Jaye Designs hosted an intimate event in late June at Kunjani Craft Coffee. The event guest list included a few VIPs, including Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann; Kamela Patton, PhD, Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools; and Christina Cush, Naples Illustrated Editor In Chief.

For each podcast episode, Jaye will collaborate with a guest to discuss the highlights of the community, insider tips, and general information about the unique Naples lifestyle.

She says the topics will be of interest to seasonal and full-time Neapolitans, whether their nest is a luxury home, condo, or rental.

Jaye holds a master’s in humanities with an emphasis on the arts, and a certification in interior design and interior architecture from the University of California, Berkeley. She also is certified by the National Council for Interior Design Qualification and is a former board member and director of professional development for the Southwest Florida American Society of Interior Designers.

Nesting In Naples is available on Jaye’s website and will soon be available on iTunes and Spotify.