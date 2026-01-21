New Clyde Butcher Exhibit Honors Florida’s Water

Join Clyde and Niki Butcher at their Big Cypress Gallery (52388 Tamiami Trail E, Ochopee, FL 34141) for the opening reception of “The Living Flow: The Way of Water by Clyde Butcher” February 7.

The exhibition traces Florida’s water as it journeys from the Kissimmee River Basin and Lake Okeechobee, through the Everglades, and out to Florida Bay. Through Clyde’s black-and-white photographs, visitors will experience this journey visually, moving through the gallery in the same order that water flows through the state.

“The Living Flow: The Way of Water by Clyde Butcher” underscores the essential role of clean water in sustaining Florida’s ecosystems and communities. An interactive map will invite visitors to explore Clyde’s photographed locations and their impact on Florida’s freshwater supply while showcasing the global significance of freshwater through his lens.

Clyde and Niki will also be available for a book signing. The opening reception will also include educational panels, information tables with brochures and resources from Florida conservation groups, and opportunities to tour the Butchers’ thirteen-acre property.