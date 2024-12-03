Newman Art Gallery to Unveil Youth Haven Works

The Newman Art Gallery in Naples will unveil an exhibition showcasing the artwork of the children and teens of Youth Haven, a Southwest Florida organization that assists abused and neglected youth.

Debuting during a public reception December 8, the gallery will display pieces by Youth Haven’s emerging artists throughout the month. The collection will highlight the creativity and resilience of young artists as they explore their past, present, and future through art.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of pieces in the Youth Haven collection will go directly to Youth Haven. Additionally, twenty percent of all proceeds from sales of the gallery’s permanent collection during December will benefit Youth Haven.

For more information and to RSVP, visit newmanartgallery.com.