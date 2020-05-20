NI Launches a Virtual Happy Hour via Instagram Live

Tune in every other Thursday at 5 p.m. to learn how to make cocktails with ingredients you can find at home.

Missing out on happy hour with the crew? Us too. But we shouldn’t have to go without great cocktails just because the bars are closed.

Join Naples Illustrated and dining editor Liz Petoniak every other Thursday at 5 p.m. on Instagram Live beginning on May 21 for the first-ever SIP with NI virtual happy hour! SIP stands for shelter in place, and every other week, NI will welcome mixologists from our favorite local restaurants and bars to teach you how to craft delicious cocktails using ingredients you can find in your own kitchen.

The series will kick off on Thursday, May 21, with Katie Andrae of D’Amico’s The Continental, who will show us how to make the Social Distance Sour, a combination of a simple lemonade and @basilhaydens Dark Rye Whiskey. Head to our stories for the full list of ingredients, and tune in tomorrow to get your fix!