Nibble and Sip at Rebecca’s Wine Bar

Rebecca Maddox has come full circle. First, she opened Three60 Market in a somewhat unlikely spot on Bayshore Drive. With inventive food options served up in the restaurant, wines marked up just $3.60 a bottle in the wine shop, and its proximity to Naples Botanical Garden, it quickly became a popular spot. Then, Maddox envisioned a place where food trucks could gather, and Celebration Park took form right next door to Three60. Next came Three60 Wine in North Naples.

Where Three60’s restaurant is casual and kid-friendly, Maddox’s newly opened Rebecca’s Wine Bar is geared to grown-ups looking to enjoy themselves in a light-drenched space done in modern Balinese decor. Soothing stone and wood textures proliferate, setting off a wall of windows and another of wines that made the trip from the retail market at Three60.

Rebecca’s semiprivate niches afford gathering spots for groups of 12 to 30 people, while the larger area can accommodate up to 150. It’s also available for celebrations, charity events, and parties. The menu features seven types of caviar, as well as 34 meats and cheeses from which you can customize cheese and charcuterie boards. Try the roasted leek and blood orange salad. Or, opt for seafood and fish options like chilled lobster, Gulf shrimp cocktail, or the local fish crudo. Finish up in a sweet yet not-too-heavy way with either the dark and white chocolate toffee or strawberry lemon mascarpone trifle.