Nicole Henry to Perform in Bonita Springs

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry will make her Bonita Springs debut on February 3, bringing her talents to the Hinman Auditorium at the Performing Arts Center.

During her show, Henry will perform hits from her latest album, Nicole Henry: Time to Love Again, as well as interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, and blues.

Tickets are $49-$55. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit artcenterbonita.org.