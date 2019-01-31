NI’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Dining Awards

We highlight 5 of the 40 winners from our annual reader's choice dining awards. For a complete list of this 2019's winners, pick-up the February '19 issue of Naples Illustrated.

The Naples dining scene has become richer and more diverse over the past year. As new restaurants multiply across the area, consumers are constantly being presented with healthy, flavorful choices. For our fifth annual readers’ poll, thousands of you voted online for your favorites in 40 categories. For a complete list of of the 2019 Readers’ Choice Dining Awards winners, pick-up a copy of the February 2019 issue of Naples Illustrated.

Best Steak

Shula’s Steak House

You don’t have to win the Super Bowl to celebrate at Shula’s, although this flagship location has been “still undefeated” since 2000. The trademark Shula-cut steaks range from standbys such as filet mignon and porterhouse to a 20-ounce Kansas City strip and a 22-ounce cowboy ribeye, enhanced by signature sauces and sides and accompanied by a comprehensive wine list.

Founded in 1979, this family-run restaurant offers a full bar and a comprehensive menu of ribs, chicken, smokehouse sausage, pulled pork, and Black Angus steaks. The large, freestanding building is composed entirely of wooden booths and complemented by seating on the outdoor deck. A second location on Marco Island serves takeout only

Best Happy Hour

Ocean Prime

Knowledgeable locals know the Rolls-Royce of happy hours can be found here between 4 and 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, with reduced pricing on bar menu items like lamb lollypops, sushi rolls, and crab cake sliders. Patrons can also experience cocktails such as Berries & Bubbles or the Black & Blue Mojito at a special price

Best Italian

Campiello Ristorante & Bar

It’s hard to be both reliable and creative, but Campiello succeeds. The wood-fired pizza, house-made pasta, fresh fish, and oven-roasted meats are consistently outstanding. In addition to its regular offerings, Campiello supplements its menu with “Tour di Italia,” a parade of dishes honoring Italy’s regional cuisine that changes on a monthly basis.

Best Place to See and Be Seen

Campiello Ristorante & Bar

Unless you can jet off to Milan, there’s no better place to be than under an umbrella on the terrace facing Third Street South. Relax near the fountain and savor succulent veal, fresh fish and seafood, wood-fired pizza, and truffles in season, all paired with attentive and caring service—and without the discomfort of jet lag.