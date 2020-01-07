NI’s 2020 Dining Awards: Editor’s Picks

Best Casual Waterfront Setting | The Dock at Crayton Cove

The Dock has been an institution since 1976. In addition to the fresh seafood, caring service, and perch on Crayton Cove, it offers a relaxed atmosphere, where patrons are more than welcome to come directly from the beach or their boat.

Best Comfort Food | Bill’s Café

At Bill’s, they don’t just know your name—they know what you like to eat, where your kids go to school, and where you go on vacation. Chef Bill Salley presides over an open kitchen that connects to a welcoming dining area underscored by classic rock tunes. Try the BLT: thick slices of bread slathered with seasoned mayo, topped with vine-ripe tomatoes, and finished off with nine slices of bacon.

Best Place to Eat in Gym Clothes | Fit & Fuel Café

Located next door to Naples Cyclery, this healthy eatery is home to riders, joggers, and workout lovers. The breakfast and lunch menu is devoid of fried food and heavy on organic ingredients. The coffee comes from Panther Coffee out of Miami, where small batches of beans are roasted on-site in a pre-World War II roaster. The 18 brew taps rotate frequently and offer the best of Florida beer and ale.

Best Place to Dine Alone | Alexander’s

Chef Alexander Bernard celebrates his twenty-fifth anniversary this season and remains as involved as ever, doting on regulars and new visitors alike. For singles, the bar or the lush, dog-friendly terrace are the places to hang out. Wherever you sit, it’s hard to choose from among the fresh, creative salads, blue crab sliders, tropical salmon bowl, or steak frites.