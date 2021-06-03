Nook LookDress up your breakfast table with the latest accessoriesBy Liza Smith - June 3, 2021Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 8 In order to create an uplifting, intimate space for everyday meals, study sessions, and coffee dates, Gloria Black of Gloria Black Design offered a modernized, minimalistic approach to a quaint English bed and breakfast. Naples (gloriablack.com) Michael Aram’s Pomegranate salt and pepper set ($100) will add that needed pop of whimsy to your spread. Clive Daniel Home, Naples (clivedaniel.com) This hand-painted Spongeware serving bowl ($128) is Tory Burch’s interpretation of the nineteenth-century English stoneware she and her mother love to collect. Tory Burch, Naples (toryburch.com) Evoking the humble yet complex architecture of a wicker basket, this Sea Island pendant ($1,680) by Arteriors has a rattan structure and linen-wrapped interior. Wilson Lighting, Naples (wilsonlighting.com) Vietri’s Albero Oak five-piece place setting ($73), with wood handles that will bring a fresh take to your tablescape. Summerfields, Naples (summerfieldsnaples.com) Deborah Rhodes’ hand-woven Calypso rattan placemats ($50 each) are the little black dress of placemats, adeptly coordinating with any and all dining endeavors. Fabec Young & Company, Naples (fabec-young-company.com) Serena & Lily’s hand-painted Gardenside Moss linen fabric was used to upholster this dining bench ($2,298), which features a padded cushion and back. (serena andlily.com) Whether you are pairing it with bubbly or sipping it straight, orange juice will have its moment in this William Yeoward crystal Jasmine four-pint pitcher ($131). A Mano, Naples (amano.bz)Facebook CommentsI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
