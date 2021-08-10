The Not a Burger is a gluten-free, non-GMO, plant-based creation by chef David Robbins. This veggie burger does not try to taste like meat—it’s just plants being plants. A mixture of beets, ancient grains, heirloom lentils, pigeon peas, and whole-grain oats marry to give a fresh flavor, providing a filling meal with 20 grams of protein and plenty of antioxidants per serving.

Growing up in Hawaii, Robbins was surrounded by vegetarians and vegans, so he has long been sensitive to plant-based lifestyles. With this culinary venture, Robbins hopes to also appeal to meat-eaters and children.

Robbins has crafted to-go kits that provide ingredients, directions, and preparation suggestions to feed four. The kit also contains tantalizing fixings such as locally grown organic lettuce, mushrooms, and heirloom tomatoes plus gourmet condiments and garnishes such as gochujang paste barbeque sauce, homemade white truffle veganaise, and artisan pickles from Naples Canning Company.

What’s more, the packaging and cutlery are made of biodegradable material and some proceeds go to ECHO Global Farms, which fights global hunger. The Not a Burger can be found at the Third Street South Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. It’s also available for delivery and shipping. —Maddie Laufer