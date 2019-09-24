Detroit’s most famous electro-pop violin band will present its NUCLASSICA Holiday Concert on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee to benefit Naples-based Freedom Waters Foundation. The non-profit organization provides free therapeutic marine-related experiences to children and adults with life threatening illnesses or disabilities, at-risk youth and veterans.

Tickets are $50 and include an open bar and hors d’oeuvres buffet. Complimentary motor coach transportation is available from pick-up sites in Collier and Lee counties. Tickets may be purchased at freedomwatersfoundation.org or by calling 239-263-2377.