Nutrition Smarts

Research appears to prove what Greek physician Hippocrates, known as the father of modern medicine, preached more than two centuries ago: “Let thy food be thy medicine and medicine thy food.”

A growing body of evidence reveals nutrition not only plays a critical role in keeping weight, cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes in check but also contributes to the quality of your mood, memory, and mental acuity.

Debate continues in the medical community about precisely what healthy eating habits should consist of, but there’s some common ground on what does not belong on your grocery list: processed, fried, and packaged foods; alcohol; candy; and baked goods.

Dr. David Perlmutter, a Naples-based neurologist and New York Times best-selling author on nutrition and lifestyle, is known for his holistic and sometimes controversial views.

“We are the global leader in obesity and Alzheimer’s disease,” he says. “We are seeing a rise in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Lewy body dementia, not because of what we are eating today, but because of what we began eating 20 or 30 years ago,” referring to the fast foods and processed fare of which Americans are so fond.

He points to less-developed nations in which people eat fewer processed foods, are less sedentary, and have “a remarkably lower incidence of brain degeneration and obesity.” A study published in December 2022 by the Journal of the American Medical Association Neurology showed that a higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a higher rate of cognitive decline over the years.

“Fifty-eight percent of calories Americans eat each day are ultra-processed foods,” Perlmutter says. “That means they contain flavorings, sweeteners, extra salt, colorings, cosmetic additives. More than 65 percent of food sold in grocery stores have added sweeteners.”

“We sow the seeds for brain degeneration, obesity, and high blood pressure. So much is reversible by changing the diet and exercising.”

A Secret Enemy

Too many processed foods create a problem most people don’t even know about—the production of too much uric acid. Commonly associated with gout and kidney stones, it causes a host of other problems as well, including inflammation and insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes.

Perlmutter believes high levels of uric acid cause “metabolic mayhem” and are at the root of Americans’ mental and physical health problems. He wrote about it in his most recent book, Drop Acid: The Surprising New Science of Uric Acid–The Key to Losing Weight, Controlling Blood Sugar, and Achieving Extraordinary Health.

Fructose—common sugar—and foods high in purines, such as shellfish, processed meats, red meats, and organ meats, contain the highest amounts of uric acid.

Perlmutter’s solution: “There is a powerful association between sticking to the Mediterranean diet and having a better outcome in the long run.”

Based on the traditional cuisines of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, the diet features vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fruits, legumes, herbs, spices, and olive oil as its foundation. Not included are fatty or processed meats, refined grains, alcohol, heavily processed foods, butter, and processed oils.

“Eat foods that don’t contain an ingredient list,” he advises. “If there are more than two ingredients on a packaged product, or one you can’t pronounce, stay away from it.” The best way to shop for food, he says, is to make your way around the perimeter of the supermarket, where the least processed foods are found.

Fabrizio Aielli—chef/owner of Sea Salt, Barbatella, Grappino, and Dorona in Naples—believes in pure ingredients for both health and flavor.

“I believe in good quality ingredients and simplicity,” he says. “For a tomato salad, spend time finding the best tomatoes. Add salt and the best olive oil.”

He’s a big believer in high-quality olive oil.

“I use more olive oil than water,” he says. He’s even secured an organic variety he’s importing from Italy.

Always sensitive to his clients’ dietary needs, he offers gluten-free pizza crusts at Barbatella, using an imported flour from Italy.

Aielli isn’t totally gluten-free himself but does eat pizza made with a gluten-free crust often and finds “it gives me more energy, and it stays with you. The energy lasts longer.”

It’s Not Just About Food

Dr. Corey Howard is a Naples physician who runs Howard Health & Wellness, a concierge practice that incorporates nutritional and fitness counseling, among other services, with medical care. He believes that nutrition is just one component of ensuring optimal mood and mental functioning.

“Healthy eating is a key component of overall health, especially mental health and memory in an aging population,” Howard says. “I want to emphasize that healthy eating is only one component of health. I think it is important to define health because some people think of it as merely the absence of disease.

“Approximately 80 percent of all chronic diseases are due to lifestyle habits that determine how your genes turn on and off. Health should be defined by your nutrition, your fitness (brain, heart, muscular, bone, and metabolism), your sleep habits, how you manage stress in your life, environmental factors, and relationships.

“Think of it like the genes are the loaded gun and lifestyle habits are the trigger. You need all these factors and not just diet to maintain overall health.”

That said, Howard does have some nutritional advice that includes eating mushrooms.

“They appear to lower the risk of mild cognitive impairment, which often precedes Alzheimer’s disease,” he says.

That’s an easy addition to make. When selecting other foods, he recommends thinking of nutrient density, not just calories.

“Green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, healthy fats (such as avocados), colorful vegetables, high antioxidant foods,” Howard says. “Keeping it simple is easiest. More plants, fewer animal products, fewer processed foods, plenty of water and, of course, sleep.

“For energy production in your body, your powerplant (the mitochondria) requires 21 nutrients, with B12 being just one of them.”

He also says he views B12 injections as a gimmick and that most people just need better overall nutrition.

Howard and Perlmutter agree that food choices alone aren’t enough to keep the brain healthy. They both believe alcohol is a potent toxin and that the concept that moderate drinking can be beneficial is losing out to evidence that it can alter DNA and lead to all manner of diseases, including dementia, cancer, peripheral neuropathy, and more.

They also concur that exercise is a critical element of a healthy lifestyle.

“It keeps the blood vessels open, provides more blood flow to the body and brain, improves muscularity, which in turn increases the mitochondria, which in turn improves your metabolism and gives you an overall sense of well-being,” Howard says.

He advises a combination of aerobic and muscular training with at least 30 minutes of exercise daily.

Sweet Success

Naples resident Marla Ottenstein, who owns and operates Professional Organizer Florida, maintains a busy schedule helping clients take control of their lives and houses. In her own life, she found she had trouble controlling her sugar intake.

While vacationing with her family in Charleston, she realized she was gorging on free pralines, the city’s specialty.

“I didn’t miss a praline shop,” she recalls. “Over dinner, I said to my sister, ‘I need to get off the sugar train.’ My sister said I could never get off sugar. ‘You’re an addict,’ she said.”

Ottenstein took that as a challenge and, on December 1, 2014, “I went cold turkey and I’ve never looked back,” she says.

She still enjoys fruit, milk, and the occasional glass of wine, all of which have some naturally occurring sugar, but she avoids processed foods, baked goods, and sweets.

“Have I ever cheated? In the past eight years I’ve had less than eight cheats, all of which I can clearly remember,” she says. “Will I ever go back to eating sugar? Never! I consider myself sugar-free, and it’s now a way of life.”

Ottenstein no longer misses sugar. She can’t say for sure that it’s improved her memory, but she knows it’s affected her mood.

“I didn’t lose a pound, but I’m 67 and don’t have a sugar gut,” she says. “I feel good that I’m in charge of my destiny. I have control over how I’m going to live my life. I don’t want to be sick; I want to be healthy. When I shop and I put on something and don’t have a gut, I feel good. I feel confident. I want to be able to play tennis, keep traveling, walk, see my friends, and be healthy. I’m in charge of my life.”

10 Brain Foods

Asparagus: High in folate and prebiotic fiber, it supports brain-healthy gut bacteria.

Avocados: High in monounsaturated fats that protect brain cells, avocado oil also has been shown to help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Blueberries: They help reduce inflammation and provide powerful antioxidants to protect the brain.

Eggs: Rich in choline, they help produce acetylcholine, a fundamental neurotransmitter.

Fatty fish: Wild salmon contains omega-3 DHA, which promotes growth of brain cells in the memory center.

Healthy oils: Olive oil is rich in polyphenols, which offer protective antioxidants, and coconut oil enhances the ability of the brain’s neurons to use energy.

Jicama: It has plenty of vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin E and is a great source of prebiotic fiber (along with onions, leeks, and garlic).

Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, collard, and broccoli are rich in brain-health nutrients, including beta carotene, lutein, vitamin K, and folate.

Mushrooms: Shiitake, reishi, and maitake mushrooms are among those believed to relieve stress and enhance immunity.

Turmeric: Helps turn on parts of the DNA to help reduce inflammation within the body.

Just Say No to These

Alcohol

Baked goods

Candy

Fast food

Fried foods

Fructose (sugar)

Processed/ultra-processed food

Red meat