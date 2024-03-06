Opera and More Under the Stars

Artistic and music director Ramón Tebar leads the festival’s musical activities, conducting the Naples Festival Orchestra and accompanying various artists on piano. The festival is the only outdoor winter opera festival in the United States.

The festival continues with a screening of Luciano Pavarotti: His Life, a film celebration of the legendary Italian tenor, taking place at the Wang Opera Center on March 6, beginning at 7 p.m. The film will be introduced by the late tenor’s wife, Nicoletta Pavarotti.

On March 7, head to the Cambier Park Softball Field for a performance of Carmen with Gulfshore Ballet. Then, on March 8 and 10, Elizabeth Caballero will star in productions of the beloved Madame Butterfly, also at the softball field. On March 9, enjoy the return of superstar tenor and “Male Vocalist of the Year” Gregory Kunde during the festival’s Opera Stars Concert.