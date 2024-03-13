Orangetheory Creator Closes NextGen Speaker Series

During the high season months in Southwest Florida, world-renowned business leaders are invited to share their life stories, their successes and failures, their struggles and challenges, and the lessons they learned along their paths at the NextGen Speaker Series. Michael Benson, a successful businessman himself, established the forum-style gatherings in 2013 to bring business and community professionals together to encourage leadership, mentorship, empowerment, and philanthropy.

On March 26, the last session of the 2024 season will take place over lunch with Ellen Latham, creator and co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness. Latham will share how her passion for health and fitness helped her design “The Ultimate Workout,” which became the foundation for Orangetheory Fitness, an innovative heart rate–based, interval training workout, practiced at the eponymous fitness studios.

The dynamic exercise physiologist and fitness expert, who resides on the east coast of Florida and describes herself as committed and persistent, has gone global with Orangetheory; at present, there are more than 1,500 franchised studios spanning 25 countries with more than one million members.

Following every NextGen presentation, attendees participate in an unfiltered question-and-answer period. To date, the Benson Blackburn company has hosted more than 25 events with over 4,500 attendees.