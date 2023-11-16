Organic Eats at Harvest & Wisdom

Dining spots that pair stellar fare with a hearty helping of history are sparse—at least in Southwest Florida. However, Harvest & Wisdom, located at the historic Shangri-La Springs hotel in Bonita Springs, offers diners a taste of Old Florida along with savory organic, farm-to-table selections. Open for brunch daily, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the restaurant integrates fruits, vegetables, and herbs from its 4-acre on-site organic garden that boasts regenerative farming practices.

The menu can change based on what’s growing in the garden and the availability of other organic goods, but the quiche du jour is a mainstay. Other popular dishes include banana pancakes, made with rolled oats, and the vegan burger. If you’re in the mood for meat, try the pulled roast chicken salad sandwich that incorporates tomatoes, goji berries, walnuts, and garlic-chive aioli.

After you feast, meander about the property, where a natural spring flows into Oak Creek. This is the very fount responsible for Bonita Springs’ name. Also interesting—and impressive—are two gigantic Mysore fig trees, both approximately 100 years old and thought to be planted by the hotel’s original developer, Gilmer Heitman.