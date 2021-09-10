Dark blue-azure-silver jacquard piquet geometric GG stitch crew-neck long- sleeve cardigan ($1,980), dark blue-azure-silver jacquard piquet chevron stitch sleeveless vest ($980), dark blue-azure all-over plissé jacquard piquet chevron stitch midi skirt ($1,800), Gucci; Two for T double-sided scarf ($128), Tory Burch.
Silk scarf ($395), bomber jacket ($1,790), cashmere skirt ($645), leather heels ($885), Max Mara; Yellow Graffiti acetate sunglasses ($315), Alexander McQueen.
Beige-multicolor all-over GG canvas single-breasted coat with self-fabric belt and tone-on-tone contrast velvet details ($4,200), dried ortensia wool armure midi skirt with pleated details and contrast leather details ($2,100), fuchsia sequined bonnet with chinstrap ($590), Gucci; Reva square sunglasses ($171), Tory Burch.
Chambray blouse ($328), chambray tiered skirt ($448), linen wool vest ($398), T monogram toggle gloves ($298), T monogram jacquard barrel handbag ($498), Jessa loafers ($328), Tory Burch.
Punk Stud acetate cat-eyed sunglasses ($455), denim dress ($2,650), leaather belt ($790), Alexander McQueen.
Hilfiger Collection shadow checked blazer ($390), Hilfiger Collection shadow checked tailored pants ($290), Tommy Hilfiger; ribbed-knit turtleneck ($298), Tory Burch; double- sided scarf (price upon request), Dior; gold hair pin with Medusa medallions ($250), Versace; low-heel moccasin loafers in black leather with horsebit detail ($850), Gucci; Fall/Winter 2021 handbag ($5,000), Chanel.
La Greca dress with belt ($2,295), red-heeled Medusa slingbacks ($1,275), brown top-handle blue and black Virtus bag ($1,750), gold hair pin with Medusa medallions ($250), Versace; Two for T double-sided scarf ($128), Tory Burch.
Two-sided head scarf, chambray belted top, plaid skirt, leather handbag, flat slingbacks (all price upon request), Dior.
Story Credits:
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at 143 East Inlet Drive, Palm Beach
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Lilly Reilly, The Industry, New York
Hair & Makeup: Colleen Stone using Face Atelier, Creative Management, Miami
Digital Tech: Javier Sanchez
PBI extends a special thanks to Kevin Condon, Sotheby’s International Realty Palm Beach, for providing the location
