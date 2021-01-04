Outdoor Candlelight Opera Salon

For this special event, Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice General Director Maria Todaro has teamed with locals including Knickerbocker Estates founder Kristen Jasinski and Milana Strezeva, internationally renowned pianist and co-founder and artistic director of the Naples-based Grand Piano Series. Strezeva will be accompanying the guest stars on the evening’s Fazioli F308, which she is providing. Ted Roepke, of Tech-Tronics, lent his professional audio-visual dazzle talent, while Sreyna Chou of the Exotica Beauty Studio donated sanitizers. It is sponsored by Realtor Kathi Kilburn, Coldwell Banker Realty-Naples 5th Avenue and Trish Leonard, president of TLC Marketing.

Caballero has been called by The New York Times a “plush-toned, expressive, radiant soprano…with beautiful passion…a true diva.” Troxell performed in the popular 1995 cinematic version of Madama Butterfly, released by Sony Pictures Classics in the United States in 1996. Albertson excels in dramatic repertoire including Tosca, The Flying Dutchman, and Wagner’s Ring Cycle (Der Ring des Nibelungen).

The inaugural Candlelight Opera Salon held in December at Knickerbocker Estates and featuring three other artists sold out, says Todaro. With Phoenicia International, she produced the first live, drive-in performance of an opera in the United States on August 30 in an abandoned parking lot in Kingston, New York, in response to the pandemic crisis.

“These concerts were created as an act of resilience in the performing arts, which have been decimated by the pandemic, leaving artists with whole seasons canceled and audiences without being able to hear live performance, which, of course, is what opera is truly about,” she says.

Tickets are $75 or $85. Parking is free. Tickets and information: Phoenicia Voice Fest