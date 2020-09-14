Paddle for Peace

Although it may be intimidating at first, paddleboarding is a great sport for athletes of all levels. Jennifer Khosla, a certified stand-up paddleboard yoga teacher based out of Lean and Green Body in Naples, recommends beginning with a lesson to go over proper form, foot placement, and balance tips.

“The awesome thing about paddleboarding is that you can always sit down, with your legs crossed, or go onto your knees, especially when starting,” says Khosla. This paddleboarding pro teaches clients from 8 to 80-plus years old, with customized experiences available for individuals and groups. She says knowing how to swim is essential and advises anyone with a bad back or other injuries to get cleared by a doctor before participating.

Paddleboarding is a great workout for the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, lower back, core, and shoulders, as you must continually stabilize yourself by engaging those muscles. Even though you are on the water, you can work up a good sweat, so be sure to hydrate before and after. It’s also importat to wear waterproof sunscreen.

Khosla adds that while the physical benefits are obvious, paddleboarding is good for the mind, too. “It’s like a moving meditation,” she says. “You can appreciate nature from a new perspective. We have such lush, beautiful landscapes here in Southwest Florida. It’s incredible exploring them from the paddleboard.”