From a very early age, dentistry has been Dr. Paola Suglio’s passion. She grew up in a family of dentists, which gave her the chance to witness and learn about what her family did with so much passion and commitment. Her mission is to make every patient’s visit as stress free and comfortable as possible while providing the highest quality of care.

Suglio is a foreign-trained dentist and prosthodontist who has been practicing for more than 20 years. She received her dental degree in 2001 in her hometown of Maracaibo, Venezuela. In 2009, she achieved her degree in prosthodontics from Universidad Javeriana in Colombia. After she moved to the United States, Suglio completed her training at the University of Florida in 2015 to become a licensed dentist in the United States.

With her memberships in the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry, she strives for continued growth in education and excellence. She makes every effort to stay on top of current developments in dentistry. To that end, she maintains the highest level of accreditation and takes advantage of ongoing education in implant, cosmetic, and general dentistry.

One of the main reasons Suglio’s patients return to Dental Care at Grande Oak and refer family and friends is the unique environment of patient care that has been created by her and her team. From the practice manager to the hygienist to the dental assistant and business assistant, an attitude of genuine care is shown to every patient. The staff’s goal is for every patient to feel like they are welcomed warmly, treated thoroughly, and cared for completely. This is accomplished by the expertise of Suglio and her team, as well as the state-of-the-art technology that the office provides.

In her free time, Suglio loves to spend time with her family. She also enjoys working out, travelling, boating, and cooking healthy food.

DENTAL CARE AT GRANDE OAK

20330 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Unit 101 | Estero

239-319-2363 • DENTALCAREATGRANDEOAK.COM