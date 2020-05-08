Pasta Carbonara

Ingredients:

8oz. spaghetti

2 large eggs

4 larg egg yolks

2 oz. freshly grated Pecorino Romano and Parmigiana Romano (set aside 1oz for topping)

4 slices of pancetta or sliced bacon, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Preparation:

1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta – (keep 1/2 cup of Pasta water reserved)

2. Whisk together eggs (4 yolks and 2 whole eggs) and Pecorino blend until fluffy; set aside.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat with extra virgin olive oil. Add pancetta and cook until brown and crispy, about 7-10 minutes.

4. Stir in garlic, sauté about one minute. Reduce heat to low.

5. Working quickly, stir in drained pasta and egg mixture and gently toss to combine; season with salt and pepper to taste. Add reserved pasta water, one tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached of heavy cream (not all the water is necessary).

6. Serve immediately. Top with additional reserved cheese.