Pasta Carbonara

Ingredients:
8oz. spaghetti
2 large eggs
4 larg egg yolks
2 oz. freshly grated Pecorino Romano and Parmigiana Romano (set aside 1oz for topping)
4 slices of pancetta or sliced bacon, diced
4 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Preparation:
1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta – (keep 1/2 cup of Pasta water reserved)
2. Whisk together eggs (4 yolks and 2 whole eggs) and Pecorino blend until fluffy; set aside.
3. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat with extra virgin olive oil. Add pancetta and cook until brown and crispy, about 7-10 minutes.
4. Stir in garlic, sauté about one minute. Reduce heat to low.
5. Working quickly, stir in drained pasta and egg mixture and gently toss to combine; season with salt and pepper to taste. Add reserved pasta water, one tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached of heavy cream (not all the water is necessary).
6. Serve immediately. Top with additional reserved cheese.
