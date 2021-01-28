Pastel Spell

Textured materials, masculine tailoring, and flirty colors define the season’s coolest looks

Cold-shoulder gathered dress ($1,995), Rosie Assoulin, Saks Fifth Avenue; lambskin sandals ($1,050), embellished sequin handbag (price upon request), Chanel.

Sequin wide-leg pants ($2,290), Carolina Herrera, Saks Fifth Avenue; embellished silk organza top ($6,850), Cruise 2021 handbag ($4,100), Chanel; retro vibe double-breasted jacket with shoulder pads ($3,400), Louis Vuitton; Maisel 100 napa leather shoes in latte/silver ($1,995), Jimmy Choo.

Technicolor yellow cotton rib and stitch short dress ($990), Salvatore Ferragamo; Constellation earrings with white sapphires set in 18-karat gold ($13,850), Irene Lummertz Jewelry.

Bodysuit ($495), Altuzarra, Saks Fifth Avenue; Dior Tribales earrings ($470), Mille Fleurs de Dior choker ($1,300), Dior; Technicolor yellow Viva flats ($675), Salvatore Ferragamo.

Botanica long-sleeve gown ($1,850), Zimmermann; custom hat ($1,150), House of Clyde.

Lamé knit halter pleated dress ($2,395), Balmain, Saks Fifth Avenue; turquoise leather handbag with top handle and mini silver buckle ($2,495), aquamarine patent leather slides with covered buckle ($995), Roger Vivier; Luna three-stone ring with blue topaz set in 18-karat gold ($5,150), Irene Lummertz Jewelry.

FF knit short-sleeve midi dress ($1,690), Fendi, Saks Fifth Avenue; double-breasted blazer ($637), Stella McCartney, Saks Fifth Avenue; lilac leather handbag with top handle and mini silver buckle ($2,495), Roger Vivier; Ballon ring with rose de France amethyst and gold beaded accents set in 18-karat gold ($6,340), Irene Lummertz Jewelry.

Sequin puff-sleeve top ($1,990), Carolina Herrera, Saks Fifth Avenue; demi-boot crop jeans in dark worn wash ($128), J.Crew; metal, resin, and strass cuff ($1,425), Chanel.

Luminous embroidered gown ($3,950), Zimmermann.

Dress (price upon request), Dior; lambskin sandals ($1,050), visor sunglasses ($660), Chanel.

One-button blazer ($2,940), trousers ($1,145), Alexander McQueen, Saks Fifth Avenue; Tropicalia three-stone ring with watermelon tourmalines set in 18-karat gold ($15,500), Irene Lummertz Jewelry.

Story Credits:

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Morgan Louise Fletcher, The Industry Model Mgmt, New York

Hair and makeup: Tina Echeverri for Dior Beauty, artist-management.net

Digital tech: JP Cunningham

Photo assistants: David Friske, Chris Dzsinski