Paul Arsenault Works on View in North Carolina

Balsam Mountain Preserve in Sylva, North Carolina, will showcase the works of its summer artist in residence, Naples-based plein air painter extraordinaire Paul Arsenault, on view June 23-30.

This signature event will grant residents and art enthusiasts the opportunity to engage with Arsenault’s internationally-acclaimed landscape paintings that employ impactful color, design, and feel. In his works, Arsenault documents unique landscapes from Havana to Vietnam, all while incorporating iconic architecture, nature, and disappearing cultures. His passion for preserving and conserving natural and historic sites aligns with the mission of Balsam Mountain Preserve.

During the week, Arsenault will conduct several plein air painting sessions around Balsam Mountain Preserve, including a “Paint with Paul” workshop, where he will guide participants through the painting process of a selected setting and share insights into his inspiration.

The program will culminate with a closing reception on June 28 in the Mine Tavern. During the event, Arsenault will unveil a piece to be donated to the Balsam Mountain Trust. A selection of his paintings created during the week will also be on display and available for purchase. Proceeds from the night directly benefit the Balsam Mountain Trust’s Nature Center and education programs.

Following his residency at Balsam Mountain Preserve, Arsenault will travel to Highlands for an exhibit at Art Highlands Gallery July 3.

For more information, visit balsammountainpreserve.com.