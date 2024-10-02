PDA Gallery to Unveil “Biomorphic Design” Showcase

PDA Gallery will unveil its 2024/2025 season with the opening of “Biomorphic Design,” an exhibition of more than 40 works by notable avant-garde architects, artists, and furniture designers Forma Rosa Studio, Jordan Mozer, Patrick Naggar, Peter Lane, and Gaetano Pesce, on view October 15 to November 29. The exhibition showcases gallery owners Mike and Kelly Mahigel’s curated collection of museum-quality decorative objects, vintage furniture, vessels, and lighting.

Biomorphic design is a style that draws inspiration from natural forms and shapes, often imitating the structures found in living organisms. The design frequently emphasizes soft edges and asymmetry, contrasting with the rigid, geometric lines of traditional design approaches.

The exhibition is open for the public to tour Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., as well as by private appointment.

For more information about PDA Gallery and upcoming exhibitions, call (239) 777-8157 or visit pdagallery.com