Penny Appezzato to Chair Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Penny Appezzato, managing director of SAFE Homecare, has joined the Alzheimer’s Association as the 2021 Collier County Walk to End Alzheimer’s event chair. The walk is set for Saturday, November 13.

“I am thrilled to be working with the Collier Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee again this year,” Appezzato said. “In my business, I see the devastating impact isolation from COVID-19 has had on our older adults. Now more than ever, our community needs programs and services for caregivers and families touched by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs. The Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with plans to host the event in person this fall after hosting the walk virtually last year.

“The walk is an inspiring way for us to raise awareness and funds to help our community and provide hope for a cure,” Appezzato added. “I am also really excited that the walk is in person this year. People are very interested in connecting with each other and the walk is a wonderful way to do that.”

With COVID safety at top of mind, the association will monitor the pandemic to ensure the health of walkers, volunteers, and staff, according to Kathy Heldman, director of the Collier County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In addition with moving forward with the in-person event, virtual options will be available to communities across the country.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.