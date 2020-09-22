Plant Power

When Ross and Noreen Edlund opened their first Skillets location in 1995, they had a simple goal: to serve the best breakfast and lunch in Southwest Florida. Twenty-five years later, they’ve become proponents of the Blue Zones diet and offer nearly a dozen approved dishes at all nine of their current locations.

“The diet is a good fit with our format,” says Ross. “We don’t have a deep fryer and don’t serve hamburgers. Quality, freshness, and flavor are what matter for us.”

Plant-based creations like the Power Salad (pictured) coexist alongside traditional favorites such as eggs benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, and corned beef hash. In addition, Skillets boasts homemade bread—a point of pride for Ross, who operated a bakery in Chicago for two decades.As Southwest Florida gets closer to becoming a Blue Zones Community, the diet will play a more significant role in the Skillets menu.

Beyond their commitment to healthy eating, the Edlunds are also deeply involved in community charities. They have a direct affiliation with Change for Children, an organization that provides resources for neglected and fostered children in Collier County. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they collect donations at all their locations and match every dollar.

