Play Pickleball for Home Base Florida

Naples Pickleball Center will host the 2023 Veterans Day Charity Tribute Pickleball Tournament, benefiting Home Base Florida, at East Naples Community Park November 10 and 11.

Proceeds from the tournament will support Home Base Florida’s initiatives Warrior Health and Fitness and behavioral health programs. The tournament will also benefit local nonprofit Warrior Homes of Collier.

During the tournament, players will compete and pay homage to those who served. Food and entertainment will be available throughout the venue.

Players and teams can fundraise for Home Base Florida and receive incentives for their efforts, including pre-season Red Sox tickets and a Home Base pickleball paddle.

Registration is $70 and discounts are available for veterans. Tournament registration closes on October 31. To learn more, visit naplespickleballcenter.info.