That’s Entertainment: Cabana Cocktails

Many Palm Beach condos have cabanas that are separately deeded, especially if they are blessed with generous decks or beach access. They range from glorified storage units to full-on entertaining spaces with bathrooms, wet bars, and air conditioning, which—given the nature of a cabana—seems like an exercise in futility.

Our own cabana is something in-between. It has a powder room and a separate shower, along with a wet bar and an undercounter fridge, but that’s about it. Because it’s only protected from the elements by a set of accordion shutters, the sun and salt air wreak havoc; we’ve seen settees decompose before our eyes and barstools rust practically overnight. Rather than fight it, our strategy is to keep decor to a minimum and use the most weather-resistant furnishings we can find.