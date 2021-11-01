Pop-Up Vegan Eats from Wandering Roots

The revolution in healthy eating is coming to a location near you, thanks to Lonna Hane and Amy Eckl of Wandering Roots. The women, who worked at The Local prior to the pandemic, are drawing on their background in the culinary arts to create restaurant-quality vegan food in a 10-by-10-foot pop-up tent.

“People are reimagining their lives after COVID-19,” says Hane. “They’re eating healthier, and we want to give them that option. The vegan diet is a high-carb regimen, and it’s easy to eat a lot of processed foods. We select the farms where our ingredients come from and try to give our customers better lifestyle choices.”