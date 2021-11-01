Pop-Up Vegan Eats from Wandering Roots

The revolution in healthy eating is coming to a location near you, thanks to Lonna Hane and Amy Eckl of Wandering Roots. The women, who worked at The Local prior to the pandemic, are drawing on their background in the culinary arts to create restaurant-quality vegan food in a 10-by-10-foot pop-up tent.
“People are reimagining their lives after COVID-19,” says Hane. “They’re eating healthier, and we want to give them that option. The vegan diet is a high-carb regimen, and it’s easy to eat a lot of processed foods. We select the farms where our ingredients come from and try to give our customers better lifestyle choices.”
Cultural momentum is on their side, as the popularity of plant-based eating has increased rapidly in recent years. The trend is reflected locally with destinations such as Organically Twisted, Vegan Kitchen, and Café Nutrients, while restaurants such as Lamoraga are hosting monthly vegan dinners.
For the moment, Hane and Eckl focus on pop-ups and post their weekly schedule on Face- book and Instagram, but they’re working toward a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the future. “Our goal is to give people an option to eat consciously,” says Eckl. “We dream about serving vegan brunches on a sunlit patio with jazz playing in the background. We want to be rooted and have a place in the community.”
Facebook Comments