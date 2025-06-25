Portraits of Parenthood by Claiborne Swanson Frank

“My world transformed the moment my first child was born,” says photographer and native Neapolitan Claiborne Swanson Frank. “Becoming a mother gave my life a deep sense of purpose and meaning. With this new revelation I was inspired to capture the love between parents and their children and to document this story of love and the journey of modern parenting through my books.”

Swanson Frank has published two Assouline books featuring images of prominent parents and their children: Mother and Child and Father and Child, which was released last month. Father and Child boasts beautiful imagery of more than 50 fathers and their children, including Swanson Frank’s own father, W. Clarke Swanson Jr., who still resides in Naples part-time. NI caught up with Swanson Frank to discuss the book and the fathers in her life.

NI: Father and Child is a follow-up to your 2018 book, Mother and Child. Was there any discernible difference between how you approached photographing mothers and their children versus how you photographed fathers and their children?

Swanson Frank: I actually used the exact same creative process and photographed fathers the same way I photographed mothers. I love that the bodies of work feel similar and connected. Love is love, and capturing love looks and feels the same to me, be it a mother or a father.

You dedicated the book to your husband, James. How would you describe him as a father in one word, and what do you most admire about the way he fathers your children?

Devoted. James is always looking at the bigger picture and for ways to honor our children’s strengths and gifts while doing whatever he can to support them in areas that need growth or nurturing.

You also dedicated it to your father, Clarke. How would you describe him as a father in one word, and what do you feel is an important lesson about parenting that you learned from him?

Loving. My dad allowed me to follow my own truth and make mistakes. Regardless of success or failure, his belief in me and my potential was unshakeable. My dad inspired me to leave my mark and made me feel that through hard work and dedication, any dream was possible.

Any tips for capturing a natural and beautiful family photo?

The best time to take a family photo is in soft light, be it late afternoon light or early morning light. Make sure you feed your kids before the shoot and bribe them. Nobody works for free—not even children!