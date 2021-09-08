Prix Fixe Paradise

Sizzle Restaurant Week, one of Southwest Florida’s most anticipated dining promotions, has returned for its annual pre-season tour. Until September 29, restaurants in Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers and Sanibel will be offering fixed-price menus at a reduced cost. It’s a great way to sample the best that our local culinary scene has to offer.

Participating restaurants will feature two-course lunches starting at $19, and/or three-course dinners beginning at $29. Menus and prices vary from location to location, but the most popular format is a three-course dinner for $39 per person, not including beverages, taxes and tip. For every Sizzle Dining meal purchased during the three-week event, each participating restaurant will donate $1.00 directly to Blessings in a Backpack SWFL, a local 501c3 charity that feeds food insecure elementary students every weekend during the school year.

Participating restaurants in Naples include:

• A Table Apart

• Barbatella

• Bar Tulia Mercato

• Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro

• Bistro 821

• Bleu Provence

• The Boathouse on Naples Bay

• Campiello

• Chez Guy Parisian Bistro

• The Continental

• Dorona Steakhouse

• The French Brasserie Rustique

• Grappino

• Martin Fierro Restaurant

• Osteria Capri

• Osteria Tulia

• The Pearl Steak & Seafood

• Real Seafood Company

• The Rooster Food + Drink

• Sea Salt

• Seasons 52

• Veranda E at Escalante Hotel

• Watermark Grille

• Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner

Reservations are recommended; for more details, go to sizzledining.com.