Prix Fixe Paradise

Sizzle Restaurant Week, one of Southwest Florida’s most anticipated dining promotions, has returned for its annual pre-season tour. Until September 29, restaurants in Naples, Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers and Sanibel will be offering fixed-price menus at a reduced cost. It’s a great way to sample the best that our local culinary scene has to offer.
Participating restaurants will feature two-course lunches starting at $19, and/or three-course dinners beginning at $29. Menus and prices vary from location to location, but the most popular format is a three-course dinner for $39 per person, not including beverages, taxes and tip. For every Sizzle Dining meal purchased during the three-week event, each participating restaurant will donate $1.00 directly to Blessings in a Backpack SWFL, a local 501c3 charity that feeds food insecure elementary students every weekend during the school year.
Participating restaurants in Naples include:
• A Table Apart
• Barbatella
• Bar Tulia Mercato
• Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro
• Bistro 821
• Bleu Provence
• The Boathouse on Naples Bay
• Campiello
• Chez Guy Parisian Bistro
• The Continental
• Dorona Steakhouse
• The French Brasserie Rustique
• Grappino
• Martin Fierro Restaurant
• Osteria Capri
• Osteria Tulia
• The Pearl Steak & Seafood
• Real Seafood Company
• The Rooster Food + Drink
• Sea Salt
• Seasons 52
• Veranda E at Escalante Hotel
• Watermark Grille
• Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner
Reservations are recommended; for more details, go to sizzledining.com.
