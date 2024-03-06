Preserving History Royally in Marco Island

Founded in 1994, the Marco Island Historical Society is dedicated to the discovery, research, acquisition, and preservation of the multifaceted history of the Marco Island-Goodland region, so it can be shared with future generations.

On March 9, the society will host their main fundraising event of the year with Kings and Queens, A Royal Ball, at the Island Country Club, Marco Island. Guests are invited to don royal attire; cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, and interactive entertainment will add to the excitement of the evening. Ticket price per person is $250.