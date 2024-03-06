Preserving History Royally in Marco Island

The Marco Island Historical Society will host Kings and Queens, A Royal Ball, at the Island Country Club, Marco Island on March 9

Founded in 1994, the Marco Island Historical Society is dedicated to the discovery, research, acquisition, and preservation of the multifaceted history of the Marco Island-Goodland region, so it can be shared with future generations. 

On March 9, the society will host their main fundraising event of the year with Kings and Queens, A Royal Ball, at the Island Country Club, Marco Island. Guests are invited to don royal attire; cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, and interactive entertainment will add to the excitement of the evening. Ticket price per person is $250.

