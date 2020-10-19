Priceless in Piemonte

Angelo Gaja is one of the giants of the Italian wine world. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to say that he created the reputation of modern Italian wine.

He joined his family’s winery in in 1961 at the age of 21, after studying both winemaking and economics. At the time, the Gaja winery owned superior vineyard sites in Barbaresco, but the methods employed were traditional and backward. Over the objections of his father, Angelo gradually introduced techniques then regarded as revolutionary: green harvesting, the creation of single vineyard wines, the use of French oak barrels and the planting of international grape varieties such as Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Today, Gaja makes 18 different wines in many different regions of Italy, including their Ca’ Marcanda property in the Maremma region of Bolgheri.

At 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, Barbatella restaurant will host a dinner focused on the wines of Ca’ Maranda:

Menu:

First Course

Sea Scallop | Celery Root | Cucumber-Golden Raisin Relish |Wild Herbs

Gaja Vistamare 2018

Second Course

Ravioli di Uovo | Speck | Foie Gras | Roasted Plums

Gaja Promis 2017

Third Course

Duck Breast | Dauphinoise Potato | Coriander Honeyed

Brussels | Blackberry Gastrique

Gaja Magari 2017

Fourth Course

Roasted Rack of Veal | Forest Mushrooms | Chestnut Truffle Soufflé

| Quince Gravy

Gaja Ca’Marcanda 2016

Dolce

Olive Oil Cake | Brown Butter Gelato |

Truffle Honey | Alunga Milk Chocolate Crumbs

Cost: $175

For reservations please call (239) 263-1955

Reservations are limited due to social distancing: Call today!