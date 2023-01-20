Prime Time at Olde Florida Chophouse

Steak houses are known for having a big, bold presence. However, Olde Florida Chophouse blazes a new mood. The waterfront steak house is a hidden gem in the Trianon Hotel, a locally owned boutique property in Bonita Springs adjacent to the Promenade at Bonita Bay.

At Olde Florida Chophouse expect not a dark den but a Florida-style steak house, featuring a lake view, ample natural light, open spaces, and blue tones. Few local steak houses can boast the kind of alfresco dining found here. The patio has dome lighting, modern tiki torches, and a substantial sound system making it a perfect spot for special occasions.

As for the menu, deconstructed lobster bisque is an interactive starter. Inside of the soup bowl is a neatly placed tower of tarragon cream and lobster meat. The hot bisque, poured from a gooseneck carafe, brings the dish to life.

Carved in house, beef comes in all the classic cuts and portions. The Australian Wagyu carpaccio melts in your mouth. The restaurant also offers a nice selection of seafood including oysters, seabass, grouper, and the catch of the day.

Soufflés are the signature dessert. Made to order, they are offered in flavors of traditional chocolate and a host of rotating options from Grand Marnier to espresso.