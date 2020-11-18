Public Artwork on Display Around Southwest Florida

In a time when the world has slowed down, art continues to blossom—with Naples being no exception. While it maintains an identity as a classy coastal town with plenty of eclectic personality year-round, these newest additions to outdoor areas have added fresh washes of color and caused passersby to appreciate art on-the-go.

The Naples Design District collaborated with the digital media design program at Florida Gulf Coast University to select one student to create street banners to decorate what is known as Southwest Florida’s creative quarter. Winning artist Aracelly Peralta, a graphic design student, credits the victory to outrageous use of color with an eye-grabbing and unexpected flair.

The Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee and the Marco Island Center for the Arts chose 11 winning artworks from 190 submissions by 53 artists to be featured as public art wraps to gussy up traffic control boxes. The designs depict various symbols of the seaside lifestyle such as beach balls, manatees, and driftwood on sand.

The Naples Art Block is a rebranded area in the Third Street South district that includes two art galleries, Quidley & Co. and the recently renovated Gardner Colby Gallery.