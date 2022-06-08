Puttin’ on the Ritz

Naples boasts two Ritz-Carltons, and both are undergoing renovations that are making them even dreamier destinations. That’s already happened at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, which recently debuted The Reservoir, a 14,000-square-foot aquatic play area featuring a 600-foot lazy river (called Drift), three waterslides, and a kiddie splash zone.

The golf resort’s new features appeal to the whole family and expand amenities for non-golfers, says marketing spokeswoman Kristen Kelleher. “It’s a great family experience.” The new outdoor Ría restaurant features Latin American flavors from chef Aldo Novoa Rodriguez while six private cabanas at the adults-only pool—each boasting a wet bar, flat-screen television, tableside butler service, and alfresco dishes from Ría—enhance guests’ personal paradise.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is “being fully renovated from top to bottom” and expanding with new luxury accommodations, Kelleher says. The original beach resort is one of the oldest properties in the Ritz family and has undergone several upgrades over its 35-year history. Among an impressive host of upgrades, 35 guest suites are being renovated and 57 new ones are being built, bringing the total to 474. The revamped spa reopened five months ago, and the remainder of the project is expected to be complete by December. “The guest experience isn’t too impacted by the construction,” Kelleher says. Guests of either resort can avail themselves of the amenities offered at both Ritz-Carlton properties.