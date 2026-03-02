Q&A with Naples Artist Emily James

Look any direction inside Emily James Gallery in Naples, and you’ll discover vibrant, colorful brushstrokes depicting Southwest Florida’s natural beauty—from foaming teal waves surging toward the shore in one painting to baby sea turtles floating just below the water’s surface in another. While Emily James turned 80 in February, she keeps busy creating works at her home, her gallery, and the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Her art remains in high demand, and James notes that the NCH Marco Island Urgent Care recently asked her to produce a large piece for its lobby. “I’m honored to be selected,” she says. Naples Illustrated spoke with the Naples artist about her love for the ocean, what attracts people to her paintings, and how she doesn’t plan on hanging up her brushes anytime soon.

NI: What’s your earliest memory of the water?

James: My mother knew I was going to be an artist, so she would tell me to observe whatever I wanted to view. She was so supportive. Every summer, we would go to a beach cottage; I would go down to the dock and look at the reflections, the water, the waves, and the way [water] interacted with the shore.

How have you evolved as an artist throughout the years?

The fun part is, I’ve painted about everything and done all the mediums; I’ve tried so much and done so much. It’s very fun now because there are no corrections to be made. I can decide on what I want to paint and begin. Now more than ever, [creating art] becomes more of a joy every week.

Most people in their eighties are well into retirement. What keeps you painting?

The ability to still create beautiful things. It gets to be more fun as time goes on because I have the time and the leisure to focus on things I want to paint or want to try.

Why do you think your art connects with so many people?

Maybe they enjoy viewing what I enjoy. I don’t usually paint in black. [I use] a gentle, romantic [mix of] colors that are happy together. I paint what pleases me. It’s not aggressive; my scenes are peaceful. Even the abstracts are peace-loving, and the colors are content to be next to each other. I’ve been blessed with a wonderful, peaceful life, and that’s what I see as beautiful and enjoyable to paint.

What steps do you take to do the sea justice when painting it?

I love a challenge, and it’s always different. I make it a different challenge each time by thinking, “Okay, this time I’m going to do a close-up of a wave and the reflections just on the wave.” There’s always an aspect [for which] I can use my creativity and explore new challenges associated with the water. It’s ever-changing, but it’s always joyful for me.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned?

Life goes by quickly, so enjoy it.