Q&A with Oliver Mikkelsen

NI: What made you decide to be a winemaker?

Mikkelsen: My mother is from England and my father is from Denmark, so I grew up appreciating food and wine and the pairing of both. In high school, I had a friend who owned a winery in New York’s Finger Lakes region. I spent summers working there, and it came together for me.

How did you end up in Paso Robles?

After I graduated from UC Davis in 2015, I worked two harvests each year. I spent the winter at the Howard Park winery in western Australia, then worked at Ovid and Williams Selyem in California and O. Fournier in Spain’s Ribera del Duero region. Next, I spent three years at Epic Wines in Paso before I got the job at Villa Creek.

What appealed to you about Villa Creek?

Cris and JoAnn Cherry, the owners, were pioneers in the area. They opened a restaurant in Paso Robles in 1996, which became a local hangout for winemakers. Cris tried his hand at making a house wine for the restaurant, which became the Villa Creek Avenger; they purchased the property in 2003. They have a deep commitment to sustainability and biodynamic farming.