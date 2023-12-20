Quest to De-Stress

The Eyes Have It

The Therabody Smart Goggles ($200) aim to ease stress and support better sleep by combining vibration, massage, and heat to relax your eyes and face. Choose from three modes that promote stress reduction (via personalized vibration patterns to lower heart rate), tension relief (through a combination of vibration and heat), and sleep (with a relaxing temple massage). The accompanying Therabody app includes audio tracks to further enhance your R&R.

Smell the Roses

Developed using research from the University of Geneva’s Brain and Behaviour Laboratory on the connection between cognitive function and the olfactory system, The Nue Co.’s Functional Fragrance ($95) combines soothing aromas of green cardamom, bergamot, and cilantro to improve one’s emotional state. According to an independent consumer trial, within 30 minutes of using Functional Fragrance, 96 percent of participants reported feeling instantly calmer and 89 percent felt more composed and less stressed.

Good Vibrations

Based on decades of scientific research into how vibration frequencies impact the body, the Apollo wearable device ($350) retrains the nervous system over time to adapt to stress more effectively. Wear the device as a band on your wrist or ankle or clip it to your clothing and choose one of seven vibes (unwind, fall asleep, calm, focus, recover, energy, or social) along with the desired duration and intensity. Users can also fill out a daily quiz to unlock a personalized vibes playlist.

Say Aah

The stress-relieving effects of a hot bath are well documented, but Flewd seeks to take the experience to the next level. The company’s Soaks bath treatments ($27 for pack of three) contain essential vitamins and minerals that can be absorbed through the skin in as little as 15 minutes. Key ingredients such as magnesium work to relieve aching muscles, boost serotonin, and reduce cortisol levels.

Happy Hour

The Ü Relax ready-to-mix natural calming powder ($60 for pack of 15) by Calming Co. offers a teetotaling take on a relaxation libation. Its ingredients—noble kava, L-theanine, lemon balm, ashwagandha, and chamomile—are crafted to clear the mind and reduce stress. Add one packet to 4 to 6 ounces of cold water and savor a tonic that aims to calm your nerves and elevate your mood.