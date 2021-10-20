The “Rediscover Rookery Bay” exhibit through October 29 celebrates the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s reopening following its year-long closure. It features three works each by local photographers Dennis Goodman, Jean Hall, and Martin Strasmore, and painters Paul Arsenault, Muffy Clark Gill, and Dora Knuteson. A portion of sale proceeds benefits the Friends support organization.
Rediscover Rookery Bay
Stop by the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center's celebratory exhibition through October 29
