Rediscovering Rice

Every day is a good day to eat paella, but why not commemorate National Paella Day at Lamoraga, the Naples restaurant devoted to the authentic cuisine of the Iberian Pensinsula?

Tom Nutten, Lamoraga’s owner and former guard for the St. Louis Rams, retired in 2005 with a Super Bowl ring—but even before that, he was passionate about food and wine. “I’ve always been a self-proclaimed foodie,” he admits. “I enjoyed experimenting at home on family and friends, and I always felt there was a better meal just around the corner.”

Lamoraga, which loosely translates as “the barbecue on the beach,” was inspired by a restaurant in the southern region of Andalusia. Nutten’s awakening occurred during a visit in 2013, the year before his Naples location opened, when he fell in love with Spanish food. His menu is a roll call of classic items such as octopus, garlic shrimp, Catalan seafood stew and Paleta Iberico Bellota Ham.

The most popular dish, however, is paella, and it’s available in three variations: seafood, meat or vegan. On Sunday, March 28, diners may choose any of the three for only $19 (the dish normally sells for $28). Prepared to order, Lamoraga’s authentic paella is both delicious and satisfying.

When: Sunday, March 28

Where: Lamoraga Restaurant, 3936 Tamiami Trail North; (239) 331-3669

What: Seafood, meat or vegan paella for $19 per person.