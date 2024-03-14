Refreshing the Tropics at Keewaydin’s on Fifth

What used to be Yabba Island Grill, located in downtown Naples, is now Keewaydin’s on Fifth. The new restaurant retains the previous subtropical feel and seafood influence, which seems fitting given that the name honors the barrier island between Naples and Marco Island.

Yabba changed hands in 2023, when the Phelan Family Group purchased Culinary Concepts’ portfolio of restaurants from well-known chef/restaurateur Skip Quillen, who retired.

Executive chef Carlos Ríos Babilonia and executive sous chef John Louie created a new menu for Keewaydin’s. Appetizers include Island Crab Co. dip, red curry mussels, an ahi tuna poke bowl, oyster motoyaki, and Caribbean chowder. Seafood towers come large and larger.

Entreés—such as grilled tuna, grouper, or steak—can be simply prepared. Or, choose something more complex, such as the mojo chicken with pinto beans and rice, sweet plantains, and chimichurri; the Thai mango noodle; the signature smashburger; or the vegan entrée of broiled eggplant, seasoned rice, and baby bok choy.